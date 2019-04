Officials in Camden County continue working to develop an all-inclusive playground. The Pirate Park project has been in the works for three years. It will be a unique, fully accessible facility for people of all ability levels.

NEWS-4-12-19 Ed Thomas Pirate Park - 12th April 2019

Ed Thomas is with Camden County Developmental Disabilities Resources. They’ll be holding an event at Old Kinderhook April 30th to share information and some of the designs for the project.