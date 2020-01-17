News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Kickoff Planned for Medical Marijuana Trade Show at Lake of the Ozarks

An event at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend will serve as a kickoff for what’s expected to be a large trade convention scheduled for later this year. The GROW Tradefest is designed to be a one-stop shop for businesses associated with the medical marijuana field. It will include everything from producers and testers to distributors and even businesses focusing on CBD.

      NEWS-1-17-20 Tradefest1 - 17th January 2020

Rachel Crawford is on the board for Tradefest and also owns Rustic Oils CBD in Lee’s Summit. The tradeshow in September will attract businesses and speakers from all over the country. This weekend they’ll be holding a kickoff event at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

      NEWS-1-17-20 Tradefest 2 - 17th January 2020

The kickoff party is open to the public and begins at 7pm Saturday.

www.thegrowtradefest.com

