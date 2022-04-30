Kids Harbor and Citizens Against Domestic Violence at Lake of the Ozarks are the big winners after a check presentation today (on Thursday) in Eldon.

Rick Bryant, from Bryant Auction, says the proceeds turned over were collected from the recent auction of the torn-down hotel at Business-54 and the parkway in Lake Ozark…“It was a culmination of a lot of things going on…and, working a couple weeks in that cold and dark hotel. And very proud of my staff really for getting that all lined up and ready to go…”

Another beneficiary of the auction is Camp Wonderland which, according to Bryant, has already received the buyer’s premium collected from the sale which, otherwise, would’ve gone to the auction house.