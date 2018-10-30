Kids Harvest Over 13,000 Deer During Two-Day Youth Season

Hunters all across the state are doing their part to reduce the deer population. The state’s young people have done their part. According to the Department of Conservation, hunters ages 6-15 harvested over 13,500 deer during the early youth season October 27th and 28th. There are still plenty of opportunities for all hunters to bag that buck or doe. Archery season continues through November 9th then the 21st through January 15th. Firearms season is November 10-20th. Another youth hunting weekend is set for the 23rd through 25th. You can hunt antlerless deer with firearms November 30th through December 2nd, and the alternative method season lasts December 22nd through January 1st.