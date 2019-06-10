News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Killer’s Sentencing Could be Delayed Following Death of His Wife

By Leave a Comment

What was supposed to be a sentencing hearing for a convicted killer will now be a hearing on a motion to continue. Gary Sweet was scheduled to be sentenced on two counts of second-degree murder along with two counts of assault. His attorney has filed a motion to continue the hearing to a later date following the unexpected death of Sweet’s wife. She was found dead in her home last Thursday. She was expected to be the primary witness in Sweet’s defense, attempting to get a lesser sentence. Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey is opposing the motion. He has members of the victims’ families coming in to provide impact statements to the court. Sweet shot and killed Jim and Sheri Parker at River View RV Park and Camground in November of 2017.

The defense is not opposing a request by the prosecution to bifurcate, or essentially split, the proceeding.  What could happen is that the prosecution will present its case on Wednesday, and then the defense would present their case at a later date when the sentence will actually be handed down.

