It’ll be an evening of music with a message at the King’s Academy in Lake Ozark as Nashville recording artist Jennie Williamson pays a visit to the area.

The concert is being billed as “God is Great” with one main purpose in mind…to share in the experience.

“I think it’s the most wonderful thing…that we’re able to get out there and sing with the kids and their families” says Karlee Rucker, a middle school teacher at King’s Academy,“You know, sometimes music is a language in itself and we’re able to sing about Jesus to everybody. Everyone comes in at a different place in their life, and Jesus always has an impact for everybody…no matter what. As long as their heart is open just a little bit, he really speaks to people and we just help plant that seed.”

There is no admission to the concert and a free hot dog and chips dinner will take place from 5:15-6:15 Wednesday with the music to start at 6:30.