Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 21, 2022 , , , ,

An investigation is underway after a student at Camdenton High School, allegedly, threatened another student.

Shortly after the incident, Principal Brett Thompson sent out a robo-call letting parents know what happened.

Thompson also added that the safety and well-being of students is a top priority and the incident is being investigated by the district and school resource officers with appropriate discipline to be taken against the unidentified student.

An email was also, later, sent out to district families.

 

