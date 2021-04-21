News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Knodell Takes Over As Director Of HHS After Dr. Williams Resignation

By

There’s a new leader in charge of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Governor Mike Parson says Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell is now the acting director of the agency, following the resignation of Dr. Randall Williams on Tuesday.

Williams has served in this role since 2017, appointed by the previous Governor Eric Greitens.

Knodell has served Governor Parson has his Chief Of Staff since 2017 as well and took lead in handling the COVID 19 vaccine rollout and distribution across Missouri.

 

***Press Release***

Governor Parson Names Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) effective immediately.

Mr. Knodell has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Parson since 2017. Over the past year, he has played an integral part in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and taken a leading role in vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri.

“As Deputy Chief of Staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as Acting Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”

Governor Parson accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams earlier today.

“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Governor Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

