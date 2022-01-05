The man who ran Camden County previously is planning a major comeback.

Former Presiding Commissioner Kris Franken is announcing he is throwing his hat back into the ring, planning to run again against current Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty.

Franken says the current divisions in the county their inability to be transparent are part of the core reason he’s returning.

Franken now joins Lydia Porter and Ike Skelton, who’ve also entered to run against Hasty.

Hasty won his election in 2014 against Franken by a margin of just over 1,300 votes.

Read more from Franken:

After a lot of thought and encouragement from Camden County residents, I have decided to announce my candidacy for the office of Camden County Presiding Commissioner. I have heard time and time again how discouraged our citizens are with the division between our local politicians and their inability to be transparent and move Camden County forward.

Many people will remember me as Presiding Commissioner from January 1, 2010 until December 31, 2013. During my tenure, there were many positive actions that took place under my leadership, which need to be re-instituted today.

A few examples are:

-I was fiscally responsible with County funds indicated by an outstanding credit rating, hundreds of thousands of dollars saved by properly bidding and managing required auditing and insurance expenses, and creating a stable cash balance.

-A plan was put in place for repair and maintenance of county roads that placed our roads in better condition than they had been in decades.

-I was committed to transparency by providing audio recordings of all regular meetings on the County website.

-There was an absence of cyber attacks on the County computer system.

-There were no Highway Patrol or FBI investigations into any aspect of how I conducted myself before, during, or after I was elected, or after I left office.

-I was a strong advocate for economic development.

For those that are not familiar with me, I have been a Camden County resident for 28 years, and a Lake area small business owner since 1994. I earned a degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Missouri- Rolla (Missouri S&T). I conducted 7 years of environmental remediation research. I am a State certified septic installer with 22 years of sewer plant construction experience. I have 28 years of general contracting and road construction experience. With these qualifications, I am confident that I can lead Camden County in the right direction.

It is time to put solid, proven, educated leadership back in the Camden County Presiding Commissioner’s office. I respectfully ask for your vote in the August 2022 Primary election.

Sincerely, Kris Franken