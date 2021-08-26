News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

KRMS Co-Owner Dennis Klautzer Inducted Into Shootout Hall Of Fame

By

News/Talk KRMS is now a part of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Hall of Fame.

In a ceremony held on Tuesday, the Shootout Committee and longtime KRMS Radio personality Kevin Burns, welcomed KRMS co-owner Dennis Klautzer into the Bob Morgan Hall of Fame.

“In my opinion folks, this induction is long overdue. It gives me great pleasure, great pride and it’s a great honor to welcome Dennis Klautzer…by officially inducting him into the Bob Morgan Shootout hall of fame.” said KB.

Dennis and his partner Ken Kuenzie started producing the Shootout broadcast in 1998 and he says he couldn’t have done it without the help of his staff “I want to acknowledge all the people who helped me get this away, and helped me product some God beautiful Television. My Staff at KRMS, ladies and gentlemen…I could not do it without these people.”

It grew from a radio show to TV program, with a nationwide audience that reached 250,000 verified viewers.

You can hear the whole ceremony below:

      KB INTRO TO DENNIS HALL OF FAME 2021 - 26th August 2021

