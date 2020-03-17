News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

KRMS News Director Reuben Perdue Hospitalized After Serious Stroke

The Viper Communications Group is asking you to keep News Director Reuben Perdue and his family in your prayers. Reuben suffered a serious stroke over the weekend and is currently hospitalized in Columbia.

Viper co-owner Dennis Klautzer says, “We are all saddened by the developments and hope the best for Reuben.” In the meantime, the radio station’s news department will continue to operate as normally as it can.

Former News Director John Rogger has been called upon to fill in and deliver the news in Reuben’s absence. Reuben’s prognosis remains unknown at this time.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help him and his family with the ongoing medical bills. You can donate by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/reuben-perdue-health-care-campaign

 

