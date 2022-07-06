News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Top Stories

KRMS News Report Confirmed, Camden County Remains Identified as Missing Man From Licking

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 5, 2022

Remains discovered in Camden County have now positively been identified. As first reported by KRMS News back in March, the remains found in the area of Y-Road and Highway-54 in Linn Creek were believed to have been 62-year-old Gary Kaeter, of Licking, Missouri. Kaeter had last been seen at the end of May, 2016, in Texas County before his vehicle was discovered in June, 2016, in the Linn Creek area. There were no signs of suspicious activity at the time and Kaeter’s remains were not discovered until last October by a couple of arrowhead hunters. Officials in Camden County have been waiting for DNA results before confirming, on Tuesday, the KRMS story which was published in March.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News State News Top Stories

Heat Warning Continues Across The Ozarks – Health Officials Are Concerned

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Gas Prices Going Up Due To Sales Tax Increase

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Large Smoke Seen In The Air Was Boat Fire In Osage Beach

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Top Stories

KRMS News Report Confirmed, Camden County Remains Identified as Missing Man From Licking

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Serious Injury, Pending Charge Filed after Motorcycle Accident

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

Solar Powered Umbrella Under Recall Due To Fire Hazards

Jul 5, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News State News Top Stories

Heat Warning Continues Across The Ozarks – Health Officials Are Concerned

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com