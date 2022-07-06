Remains discovered in Camden County have now positively been identified. As first reported by KRMS News back in March, the remains found in the area of Y-Road and Highway-54 in Linn Creek were believed to have been 62-year-old Gary Kaeter, of Licking, Missouri. Kaeter had last been seen at the end of May, 2016, in Texas County before his vehicle was discovered in June, 2016, in the Linn Creek area. There were no signs of suspicious activity at the time and Kaeter’s remains were not discovered until last October by a couple of arrowhead hunters. Officials in Camden County have been waiting for DNA results before confirming, on Tuesday, the KRMS story which was published in March.

Post navigation