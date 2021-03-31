KRMS TV Candidate Forum Starts Wednesday Night At 5PM

A Lake-wide Candidates Forum is happening tonight at Seven Springs winery in Linn Creek starting at 5 pm.

News / Talk KRMS will be hosting the event with Professor Jim Pasley and Christian Blood moderating the event.

The race for Mayor in Lake Ozark, Camdenton and Versailles will be covered, several alderman positions, as well as the school board in the Camdenton R-III School District.

The forum will be broadcast live on News / Talk KRMS on AM 1150, FM 97.5 and 103.3, streaming online and on the KRMS APP, as well as KRMS TV.

Election day is next Tuesday.