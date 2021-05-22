News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

KRMS Weatherology Forecast For May 22nd And May 23rd

By

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Forecast For Saturday May 22nd And Sunday May 23rd.

For Saturday day: Chance for isolated storms, otherwise overcast skies. High temperatures reach up to 80, winds becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.

For Saturday night: Mainly cloudy skies expected with lows around 64. Winds turning southeast around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Highs level off around 85 under partly cloudy skies. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Overnight lows approaching 65 under partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds around 5 mph.

Filed Under: Weather Forecast

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com