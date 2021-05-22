KRMS Weatherology Forecast For May 22nd And May 23rd

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Forecast For Saturday May 22nd And Sunday May 23rd.

For Saturday day: Chance for isolated storms, otherwise overcast skies. High temperatures reach up to 80, winds becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.

For Saturday night: Mainly cloudy skies expected with lows around 64. Winds turning southeast around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Highs level off around 85 under partly cloudy skies. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Overnight lows approaching 65 under partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds around 5 mph.