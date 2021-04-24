Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Forecast For Saturday April 24th And Sunday April 25th.



For Saturday day: Overcast skies with a chance for scattered showers. High temperatures reach up to 63, winds turning north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

For Saturday night: Lows level off around 43 under mainly clear skies. Winds becoming north around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Mainly clear skies and quiet with daytime highs approaching 72. Winds turning southeast 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Lows dip down to about 56 under mainly clear skies. Winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph.