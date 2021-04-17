KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For April 17th & 18th

Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday April 17th & Sunday April 18th

For Saturday day: Cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers. High temperatures reach up to 54, northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 35%.

For Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers early. Lows dip down to about 42, westerly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

For Sunday day: Chance for scattered storms, otherwise mainly cloudy. Daytime highs approaching 61, winds out of the west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

For Sunday night: Lows dip down to about 41 under clearing skies. Winds turning west around 5 mph.