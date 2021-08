Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday August 14th & Sunday August 15th.

For Saturday day: Sunshine mixed with clouds at times with a high of 85. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Lows level off around 63 under mainly clear skies. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: High of 83 under mainly clear skies. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

For Sunday night: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows approaching 62. Northeasterly winds around 5 mph.