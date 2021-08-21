KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For August 21st And 22nd

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday August 21st And Sunday August 22nd.

For Saturday day: High temperatures reach up to 87 under partly cloudy skies. Winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

For Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies with lows around 67. Winds becoming north around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Daytime highs approaching 91 under mainly clear skies. Winds becoming east around 5 mph.

For Sunday night: Mainly clear with lows around 74. Winds out of the south around 5 mph.