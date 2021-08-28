Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For August 28th & 29th.

For Saturday day: Sunny skies and calm with highs around 93. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Clear skies with overnight lows approaching 73. Southerly winds around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Chance for scattered storms late, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures reach up to 92, southwesterly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

For Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms late. Lows around 72, winds turning southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.