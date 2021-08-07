KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For August 7th & 8th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday August 7th & Sunday August 8th.

For Saturday day: Highs around 92 under clear skies. Southerly winds 8 to 15 mph.



For Saturday night: Lows around 73 under partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph.



For Sunday day: A mix of clouds and sun with a chance for scattered storms. High temperatures reach up to 90, winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.



For Sunday night: Lows around 74 under partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered storms. Winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 45%.