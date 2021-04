Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday April 16th.

For today: Scattered rain showers likely, otherwise cloudy. Highs level off around 59, winds turning east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

For tonight: Scattered rain showers likely, otherwise cloudy. Lows level off around 45, northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.