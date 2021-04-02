KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday April 2nd

Freeze Warning

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

Issued: 215 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WHAT

Low temperatures in the 23 to 29 degree range.

WHERE

Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri.

WHEN

From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

IMPACTS

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.