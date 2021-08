Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday August 13th.

For today: Chance for scattered thunderstorms, otherwise overcast. Daytime highs approaching 85, winds turning north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

For tonight: Mainly cloudy skies expected with a slight chance for scattered storms late. Lows around 69, northeasterly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.