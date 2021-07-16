Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday July 16th.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the listening area….

For today: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. Daytime highs approaching 83, winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

For tonight: Partly cloudy with lows around 69. Winds becoming east around 5 mph.

Additional info:

Flood Advisory … FLOOD ADVISORY … Issued: 453 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 Location

Flood Advisory for… Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri… Hickory County in central Missouri… Cedar County in southwestern Missouri… Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri… Northern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri… Polk County in southwestern Missouri… Southern St. Clair County in west central Missouri… Eastern Vernon County in west central Missouri… Duration

Until 1100 AM CDT Friday. Info1

At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Info2 Some locations that will experience flooding include… Bolivar, El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Stockton, Hermitage, Humansville, Osceola and Fair Play. This includes the following low water crossings… Little Niangua at County Road 200, Brush Creek at 1200 Road, Little Niangua at County Road 66, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road and Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road. Precautions

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.