Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday July 16th.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the listening area….
For today: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. Daytime highs approaching 83, winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.
For tonight: Partly cloudy with lows around 69. Winds becoming east around 5 mph.
Additional info:
Flood Advisory
Flood Advisory for… Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri… Hickory County in central Missouri… Cedar County in southwestern Missouri… Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri… Northern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri… Polk County in southwestern Missouri… Southern St. Clair County in west central Missouri… Eastern Vernon County in west central Missouri…
Until 1100 AM CDT Friday.
At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flash Flood Watch
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Maries, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. In west central Missouri, St. Clair.