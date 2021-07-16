News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday July 16th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday July 16th.

 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the listening area….

For today: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. Daytime highs approaching 83, winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

For tonight: Partly cloudy with lows around 69. Winds becoming east around 5 mph.

 

Additional info:

Flood Advisory

… FLOOD ADVISORY …
Issued: 453 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021
Location
Flood Advisory for… Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri… Hickory County in central Missouri… Cedar County in southwestern Missouri… Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri… Northern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri… Polk County in southwestern Missouri… Southern St. Clair County in west central Missouri… Eastern Vernon County in west central Missouri…
Duration
Until 1100 AM CDT Friday.
Info1
At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Info2
Some locations that will experience flooding include… Bolivar, El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Stockton, Hermitage, Humansville, Osceola and Fair Play. This includes the following low water crossings… Little Niangua at County Road 200, Brush Creek at 1200 Road, Little Niangua at County Road 66, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road and Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road.
Precautions
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flash Flood Watch

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON…
Issued: 245 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021
Precautionary
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Locations
Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Maries, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. In west central Missouri, St. Clair.
Information
Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
Thunderstorms with very heavy rain will train across the same locations through midday Friday. One to four inches of rain with localized higher amounts will be possible.
Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams.

