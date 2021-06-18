News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday June 18th

By

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday June 18th.

***A Heat Advisory is in effect between 12PM and 7PM.

For today: Lots of sunshine outside with daytime highs approaching 99. Winds out of the southwest 8 to 15 mph.

For tonight: Overnight lows approaching 75 under mainly clear skies. Southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

 

Additional Info:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
WHAT
Heat index values of 100 to 109 expected.
WHERE
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
WHEN
From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

 

