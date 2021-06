Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday June 25th.

For today: Skies becoming mainly clear with a chance for scattered storms. High temperatures reach up to 91, southerly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

For tonight: Mainly cloudy with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 73, south winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 45%.