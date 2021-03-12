News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday March 12th.

A Flood Watch is in effect….

For today: Highs level off around 56 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Winds out of the east 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

For tonight: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Lows around 45, winds out of the east 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

 

Additional info:

Flood Watch

Issued: 512 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021
Precautionary
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Location
Portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in southeast Kansas, Bourbon, Cherokee, and Crawford. In Missouri, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.
Information
Through Saturday afternoon, Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Saturday afternoon, with another round to occur on Sunday. Another 2 to 4 inches of widespread rainfall is expected with localized higher amounts likely.

Filed Under: Weather Forecast

