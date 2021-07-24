Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For July 24th & 25th.

For Saturday day: Mainly sunny with highs around 92. Southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Lows dip down to about 74 under partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered rain showers late. Southwesterly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 25%.

For Sunday day: Highs around 93 under partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Winds becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

For Sunday night: Overnight lows approaching 72 under partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers late. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.