Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For June 17th & 18th.

For Saturday day: Highs around 86 under partly cloudy skies. East winds around 5 mph.

For Saturday night: Low of 69 under partly cloudy skies. Northeasterly winds around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: High of 85 under partly cloudy skies. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Lows dip down to about 67 under partly cloudy skies. Northeast winds around 5 mph.