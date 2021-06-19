KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For June 19th & 20th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday June 19th & Sunday June 20th.

For Saturday day: Highs level off around 95 under mainly clear skies. Winds out of the southwest 8 to 15 mph.

For Saturday night: Partly cloudy with lows around 73. Winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday day: Partly cloudy skies with highs around 95. South winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Sunday night: Overnight lows approaching 68 under mainly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Winds turning southwest 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.