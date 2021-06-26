KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For June 26th And 27th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday June 26th And Sunday June 27th.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday….

For Saturday day: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise overcast skies. Highs level off around 84, winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

For Saturday night: Overnight lows approaching 70 under cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For Sunday day: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. Highs around 83, southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.



For Sunday night: Low of 70 under mainly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Southerly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Additional Info: