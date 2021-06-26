News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For June 26th And 27th

By

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday June 26th And Sunday June 27th.

 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday….

For Saturday day: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise overcast skies. Highs level off around 84, winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

For Saturday night: Overnight lows approaching 70 under cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For Sunday day: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. Highs around 83, southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.


For Sunday night: Low of 70 under mainly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Southerly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

 

Additional Info:

Flash Flood Watch

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
Issued: 455 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021
Precautionary
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Locations
Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon.
Information
Through Sunday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to track across the area today and tonight. Some areas have already received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with localized heavier amounts. An additional 1 to 3 inches, with localized heavier amounts are possible through early Sunday morning.
Rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour with the heaviest storms will quickly lead to excessive runoff. Low water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding.

