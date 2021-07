Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For June 3rd And 4Th.

For Saturday day: Partly cloudy with highs around 85. Winds becoming east around 5 mph.

For Saturday night: Lows level off around 63 under clear skies. Winds turning east around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Clear skies with a high of 89. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Mainly clear skies and quiet with a low of 65. Winds out of the south around 5 mph.