Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For June 5th And 6th.

For Saturday day: Mainly sunny with highs around 85. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Low of 67 under mainly cloudy skies. Southerly winds around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise more clouds than sun. Highs level off around 81, southerly winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.

For Sunday night: Chance for isolated thunderstorms, otherwise mainly cloudy skies expected. Lows around 68, south winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.