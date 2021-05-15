KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For May 15th And May 16th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday May 15th And Sunday May 16th.

For Saturday day: High temperatures reach up to 66 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Southerly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For Saturday night: Lows level off around 57 under cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

For Sunday day: Daytime highs approaching 75 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.

For Sunday night: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise overcast skies. Lows around 60, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.