KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For May 1st And 2nd

Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday May 1st And Sunday May 2nd.

For Saturday day: Sunshine mixed with clouds at times with highs around 83. Winds turning southwest 8 to 15 mph.

For Saturday night: Lows level off around 62 under partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday day: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy skies. High temperatures reach up to 74, winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For Sunday night: Cloudy skies with a chance for scattered storms. Lows level off around 62, south winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.