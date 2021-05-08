News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For May 8th And May 9th

By

Cloud-to-ground lightning

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For May 8th And May 9th.

For Saturday day: A mix of clouds and sun develops with a chance for scattered storms. High of 75, winds out of the southeast 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 65%.

For Saturday night: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. Lows dip down to about 57, south winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

For Sunday day: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. High of 69, winds turning west 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 65%.

For Sunday night: Overcast skies with a low of 45. Winds becoming north 8 to 15 mph.

