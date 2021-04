Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday April 12th.

For today: Highs level off around 66 under partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

For tonight: Cloudy skies expected with a chance for scattered rain showers. Overnight lows approaching 45, winds out of the north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.