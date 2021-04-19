KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday April 19th

…FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WHAT

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.

WHERE

Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

WHEN

From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.