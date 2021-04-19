Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday April 19th.
For today: Daytime highs approaching 71 under clear skies. Winds becoming southwest 8 to 15 mph.
For tonight: Lows around 36 under partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers late. Winds turning north 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 25%.
Additional Info: Freeze Watch
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.