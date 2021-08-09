Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday August 9th.
A heat advisory is in effect through Thursday…
For today: Sunshine mixed with clouds at times with a slight chance for scattered storms late. Daytime highs approaching 92, winds out of the southwest 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
For tonight: Overnight lows approaching 76 under partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph.
Additional info:
Heat Advisory
Heat index values near 105 expected each afternoon.
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.