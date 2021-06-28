Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday June 28th.
For today: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. High temperatures reach up to 84, winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.
For Tonight: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Overnight lows approaching 70, winds turning east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Additional Info:
Flash Flood Watch
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Miller, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon.
Through Tuesday morning.