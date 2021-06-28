Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday June 28th.

For today: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. High temperatures reach up to 84, winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.

For Tonight: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Overnight lows approaching 70, winds turning east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Additional Info:

Flash Flood Watch

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

Issued: 318 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

PRECAUTIONARY

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

LOCATIONS

Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Miller, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon.

INFORMATION

Through Tuesday morning.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible across the area through tonight. Saturated soils from recent excessive rainfall will result in an increased flash flood threat.

While not all areas will receive rainfall, the storms that do form will produce heavy rainfall potentially leading to flooding. Low water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding.