Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For November 13th & 14th.

For Saturday day: Mainly sunny with daytime highs approaching 48. Winds turning west 8 to 15 mph.

For Saturday night: Cloudy skies expected with a slight chance for scattered rain showers late. Overnight lows approaching 39, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

For Sunday day: Daytime highs approaching 53 under clearing skies. Northwest winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Sunday night: Lows around 36 under partly cloudy skies. Winds turning northwest around 5 mph.