Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For November 20th And 21st.

For Saturday day: Highs around 61 under partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Overcast with lows around 47. Winds becoming south around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: High of 58 under clearing skies. Winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Lows dip down to about 30 under mainly clear skies. Winds out of the north 5 to 10 mph.