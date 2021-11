Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For November 27th & 28th.

For Saturday day: Ample sunshine expected with daytime highs approaching 62. West winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Saturday night: Clear skies with overnight lows approaching 35. Winds turning northwest 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday day: Highs level off around 51 under mainly clear skies. Winds turning northwest 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Mainly clear with a low of 34. Winds turning north around 5 mph.