Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For November 6th & 7th.

For Saturday Day: Highs level off around 63 under sunny skies. Winds becoming southwest around 5 mph.

For Saturday Night: Lows around 41 under clear skies. Winds turning southwest around 5 mph.

For Sunday Day: Highs around 70 under sunny skies. Winds turning south around 5 mph.

For Sunday Night: Lows dip down to about 46 under clear skies. South winds around 5 mph.