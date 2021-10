Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For October 9th & 10th.

For Saturday day: Overcast with daytime highs approaching 91. Southerly winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Saturday night: Lows level off around 68 under partly cloudy skies. South winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Sunday day: Mainly clear with highs around 88. Winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph.

For Sunday night: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy skies. Low of 64, southerly winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.