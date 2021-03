Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday And Sunday March 6th & 7th.

For Saturday day: Sunshine mixed with clouds at times with daytime highs approaching 61. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Mainly clear skies and quiet with lows around 38. Southerly winds around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Daytime highs approaching 68 under partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Clear skies with a low of 41. Southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph.