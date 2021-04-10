Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday April 10th And Sunday April 11th.

For Saturday day: Scattered rain showers likely, otherwise overcast. Steady temps in the mid 50s, westerly winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

For Saturday night: Clearing skies with a chance for scattered showers early. Overnight lows approaching 44, winds out of the west 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

For Sunday day: High temperatures reach up to 73 under clear skies. Westerly winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Sunday night: Low of 48 under clear skies. Winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph.