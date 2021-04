Photo by Micah Hallahan on UnsplashHere’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday April 3rd And Sunday April 4th.

For Saturday Day: Lots of sunshine outside with daytime highs approaching 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

For Saturday Night: Low of 48 under clear skies. Winds out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday Day: Bright sunshine expected with highs around 75. Southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday Night: Mainly clear skies with a low of 53. South winds 5 to 10 mph.