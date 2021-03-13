Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast for Saturday March 13th And Sunday March 14th.

A flood watch remains in effect for the entire area…..some flood warnings are in effect across small streams and creeks as well……

For Saturday day: Chance for scattered showers, otherwise cloudy skies. Highs around 56, easterly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.

For Saturday night: Chance for scattered showers, otherwise overcast. Low of 48, easterly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

For Sunday day: Cloudy skies expected with scattered rain showers likely. Daytime highs approaching 59, east winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

For Sunday night: Lows level off around 45 under cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Easterly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.

Additional Info:

Flood Watch

Issued: 953 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

Precautionary:

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Location:

Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

Information – Through Saturday afternoon:

Persistent rainfall over the next several days is expected to lead to flooding across extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Widespread rainfall amounts through this weekend is expected to range from three to five inches.

Flood warnings:

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN, MARIES, EASTERN MILLER, PULASKI, PHELPS, DENT, NORTHERN TEXAS, EASTERN LACLEDE AND NORTHEASTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES... At 636 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rainfall continuing across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Widespread flooding is ongoing, however, rain is expected to dissipate later today. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Salem, Waynesville, Eldon, St. Robert, St. James and Licking. This includes the following low water crossings... Route O at Jones Creek just south of Dixon, Springfield Road south of Waynesville, Route Y northwest of Rolla, Route HH at Bell Creek east of Crocker, Route H at Roubidoux Creek south of Waynesville, Route H at Little Piney Creek southeast of Edgar Springs and Route E near Stickney.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR CAMDEN, SOUTHEASTERN HICKORY, SOUTHWESTERN MILLER, MORGAN, DALLAS, NORTHWESTERN LACLEDE, POLK AND NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER COUNTIES... At 630 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Widespread flooding was ongoing, however, rainfall is expected to dissipate later today. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lebanon, Bolivar, Osage Beach, Camdenton, Buffalo, Versailles, Village of Four Seasons and Lake Ozark. This includes the following low water crossings... Route BB at Cahoochie Creek northeast of Urbana, Route P just north of Long Lane, Route D at Crane Creek 1 Mile south of Preston, Route E at The Niangua River southeast of Tunas and Route HH, 1 Mile east of Urbana.-

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR BOURBON, NORTHERN CRAWFORD, BENTON, HICKORY, CEDAR, DADE, LAWRENCE, ST. CLAIR AND VERNON COUNTIES... At 651 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Widespread flooding was ongoing, however, rainfall is expected to dissipate later today. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Monett, Nevada, Fort Scott, Aurora, Mount Vernon, El Dorado Springs, Warsaw and Stockton. This includes the following low water crossings... Spring River at Highway 97, Sinking Creek at County Road 181, Sons Creek at County Road 113, Deer Creek at Highway V, and Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Weather hazards expected... Limited flooding risk. Limited lightning risk. DISCUSSION... Showers and thunderstorms will continue this morning before dissipating by early afternoon. Flooding will remain a concern today as streams, creeks, and rivers continue to rise. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will occur on Sunday. This activity will be widespread in nature, and carry a risk for additional flooding. No severe weather is expected on Sunday. Additional rain is that forecast for the middle of next week.