Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday March 20th & Sunday March 21st.

For Saturday day: Sunny skies and calm with highs around 62. Southeasterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Clear skies and quiet with lows around 43. Southeasterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday day: Mainly clear skies and quiet with highs around 67. South winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Sunday night: Skies becoming overcast with overnight lows approaching 46. Winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph.